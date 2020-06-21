Share:

ISLAMABAD - The series is quite popular in Pakistan because of its gripping story and brilliant performances by its characters. Popular singer Hadiqa Kiani has paid tribute to Dirilis Ertugrul. She got the opportunity in 2005 to sing Turkish song Sen Aglama at the AKM Opera House. Kiani has remastered the song as a tribute to Ertugrul series and for the people of Turkey. She shared her story and wrote a statement, “The love between Turkey and Pakistan is unlike the love of any other country.” Hadiqa Kiani’s maternal ancestors are from İzmir, Turkey and she has had an affinity for the country since her childhood. She told the audience that as Turkey stood beside Pakistan in good and bad times, she wanted to convey the love of Pakistani people for the Turks.This is the first time a Pakistani singer has sung in the Turkish language but it won’t be the last.