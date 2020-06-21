Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two leading plastic surgeons have revealed the many cosmetic procedures that may well be responsible for Gigi and Bella Hadid’s picture perfect facial features after a former high school peer revealed how much they have transformed since posing for their yearbook photos. TikTok user Lila Savoia - who attended Malibu High School with Gigi, Bella, and Anwar - shared images from the school’s 2013 yearbook recently, revealing candid snaps of the famous siblings when they were still just students working towards graduation.

But while the images offer a sweet glimpse at models Gigi and Bella before they achieved celebrity success, it also reveals their remarkable transformation since they walked their high school hallways - a change that two plastic surgeons believe could well be due to several cosmetic procedures.