KARACHI -The doctors, paramedical staff and nurses continued their boycott of OPDs and general wards on the consecutive 12th day throughout the Sindh province on Saturday.

The OPDs patients have suffered a lot due to two-week long protest of health care professionals in Sindh. Thousands of patients seeking consultation had to return home with sheer disappointment as doctors, paramedical staff and nurses continued boycott of OPDs and general wards.

The healthcare workers under the platform of Grand Health Alliance (GHA) continued protest at Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, National Institute of Child Health, Sindh Government Lyari General Hospital, Sindh Government Hospital Liaquatabad, Sindh Government Hospital Qatar Hospital and others districts hospital of the city.

The doctors, nurses and paramedical staff at Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Jacobabad, Jamshoro, Mirpurkhas and other cities have also continued the ongoing protest.

Central Leader of Young Nurses Association, Aijaz Ahmed Kaleri , when contacted , said doctors , nurses and paramedical staff had been protesting for last 12 days but authorities concerned of Sindh health department were not interested to resolve the genuine demands of healthcare professionals.

He announced that GHA would announce future strategy on 22nd June 2020 if government did not accept their demands.