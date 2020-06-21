BEIJING - India's relationship with its neighboring countries is always not smooth -- and sometimes, things turn violent and bloody, according to an article published by China Daily.
India shares its land borders with the neighboring countries of Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan and Afghanistan, and water borders with Sri Lanka, Maldives, Thailand and Indonesia.
In South Asia, India is the largest country -- in terms of territory, population and economy. It is the fifth-largest economy in the world. But 21.9 percent of its population still lives below the national poverty line, according to the Asian Development Bank (ADB). India was also ranked 49th in the global poverty index last year.
More than 360 million Indians still cannot afford three square meals a day, according to a report published in the Week last August. Around 50 million still use open toilets in India, said a report by UNICEF. Last year, the overall illiteracy rate in rural areas was 35.3 percent, while the rate was 20.5 percent in urban areas of India.
