Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan has strongly condemned unabated extra-judicial killings by Indian occupation forces in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued on Saturday, Foreign Office Spokesperson said more than 110 innocent Kashmiris have been martyred by the Indian occupation forces

“encounters” and so-called “cordon-and-search” operations. In the last two days alone, another 8 Kashmiris have been martyred in Pulwama and Shopian.

The Spokesperson said BJP leadership must realize that it is directly responsible for these politically-motivated, arbitrary killings of Kashmiris by the Indian security forces. The international law prohibits the arbitrary deprivation of life and extra-judicial killings. She said this norm is codified in every major human rights treaty and convention. No illegal Act, such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, can sanctify or provide legal cover to a crime recognized as such by international law.

She urged international community to take immediate cognizance of the persistent reports of arbitrary and extra-judicial killings in occupied valley, falsely labelled as having been the result of “encounters” or as having occurred in “cross-fire.” She said the virtual impunity of the Indian occupation forces must end and the perpetrators must be held accountable for such heinous crimes against the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said Pakistan’s COVID-19 response has been inclusive as Afghan refugees were utilising its health and other services during the pandemic without any discrimination. In his message on the World Refugee Day, the foreign minister said that devastating impact of Covid-19 has compounded the vulnerabilities of those already displaced by violence and conflicts. The World Refugee Day is a yearly reminder of importance of peace, prevention and resolution of conflicts that are the main reasons for forced displacement of millions of people from their homes, he added.

“Today, more than ever, re-affirmation of global support to refugees and host communities as a shared responsibility and a global response that commensurate with fiscal needs of large refugee hosting countries, is imperative.”

Pakistan hosts more than 1.4 million registered Afghan refugees who have been forced to flee their homes, says the official website of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Pakistan.