KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has said that the monsoon rains is about to start, but cleaning of drains has not started yet, KMC does not have funds for cleaning of drains. Addressing a press conference at Frere Hall here on Saturday, he said that no funds were being released to KMC, said a statement.

He said that the KMC would not be able to clean Karachi’s storm drains due to lack of funds, so the Sindh government was requested to release immediate funds in this regard.

He said that the problem of cleaning rainwater drains needed to be addressed immediately and govt have to take practical steps to control the situation in time. KMC was looking to the Sindh government in this regard, he added.

Wasim Akhter said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had issued a warning and if the cleaning of storm drains was not started immediately, irreparable damage could be done.

Wasim Akhter said that Rs. 437 million was released for the cleaning of drains in Karachi during the tenure of administrator in 2016, and the cleaning of drains was done.

He said that on the order of Water Commission, Rs 500 million was released for cleaning the drains in 2017-18, which cleared the nullahs and this work was completed in June 2018. Since last cleaning in June 2018, no cleaning of drains was performed and now the KMC did not have funds for cleaning of nullahs, he added.