Share:

Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhw, Mahmood Khan while stressing the need of effective use of Information Technology to bring efficiency, and transparency in government business and to create maximum employment opportunities for the youths, has directed the relevant authorities for necessary steps to further strengthen the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board (KPITB).

The Chief Minister, chairing the 10th board meeting of the KPITB here at Chief Minister Secretariat, further directed the authorities to propose necessary amendments in the existing laws governing the KPITB to this end.

He termed the promotion of Information Technology in both the public and private sector of the province as one of the key priority of his government and remarked that maximum employment opportunities can be created in the province by attracting international IT companies for investment. With this aim in mind, he said, the government has established an autonomous IT Board.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the progress of the KPITB, Mahmood Khan directed the authorities concerned to fulfil all required formalities in order to change the existing composition of the Board for giving maximum possible representation to the private sector so that the KPITB could be run in purely corporate governance style and achieve its goals and targets.

Besides Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir, Principal Secretary to CM Shahab Ali Shah and Secretary Science and Information Technology Mukhtiar Ahmad, the meeting was also attended by private sector members of the board.

The meeting approved constitution of Search and Scrutiny Committee for the appointment of new Managing Director (MD) of KPITB. The committee will search for qualified individuals of the private sector and after proper scrutiny suggest a panel of names to the board for final approval of one of them to be appointed as KPITB MD.

It was also decided in the meeting to reconstitute and further strengthen the Human Resource Committee, Finance Committee, Accounts and Audit Committee of the KPITB. In his concluding remarks the Chief Minister said that KPITB should be run in an effective manner to achieve the set targets for which it has been established and no compromise would be made to this end.

He said that there must be a proper mechanism to look into both the input and output of the KPITB.