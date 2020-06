Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA), on Saturday, retrieved state land from land grabbers in the area of Tajpura and Allama Iqbal Town. According to the LDA spokesperson, the team of the Estate Management Directorate-ll retrieved Plot No 58 A-1 in Tajpura and five-marla plot in Mehran Block Allama Iqbal Town from grabbers. The LDA squad also demolished illegal constructions on the site, the spokesperson informed.