The head of Libya's internationally-recognized government on Saturday arrived in Algeria in an official visit to discuss the ongoing conflict in his country.

According to the official Algerian TV network, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, Foreign Ministers Sabri Boukadoum and Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud received Libyan premier Fayez al-Sarraj at the capital's Houari Boumediene Airport.

Al-Sarraj's one-day visit is expected to focus on the latest developments in Libya.

On Friday, Libyan local media said the country's Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha and al-Sarraj would meet Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The visit was al-Sarraj's second to Algeria this year after a similar one last January.

It comes a week after Tebboune received on June 13 the Speaker of the head of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, aligned with renegade general Khalifa Haftar.

The army recently inflicted heavy blows to Haftar and liberated Tripoli and Tarhuna, in addition to other strategic locations, including the Al-Watiya airbase, from his militias.

The internationally recognized government has been under attack by Haftar's forces since April 2019, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence.

Libyan parliament denounces Egyptian leader's comments

The Libyan parliament called on the government to be at full readiness against "aggression" from Egypt, denouncing recent comments by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi that his army could intervene in the war-torn country.

In a recent statement, Libyan lawmakers asked authorities to take seriously recent threats by al-Sisi and to review all possible courses of action to respond in the "suitable time and place."

The statement on Saturday said al-Sisi's comments, which alluded to the possibility of sending an external military mission to Libya, amounted to "a direct threat of use of force against our state."

"Libya didn't pose a threat to Egypt's security, but rather the Egyptian regime contributed to the aggression on Libya's sovereignty and interfered with its safety and integrity of its territories," its said.

It also condemned al-Sisi for saying the Libyan army was a "terrorist militia," underlining that the country's military fought against terrorism under the internationally-recognized Libyan government.

Al-Sisi's threat is violation to the international law, as well as Libya's sovereignty, it added.

In a TV speech in the Egyptian city of Matrouh near the Libyan border on Saturday, al-Sisi suggested that Cairo could launch "external military missions" into Libya "if required," saying that "any direct intervention in Libya has already become legitimate internationally."

Al-Sisi told his army to "be prepared to carry out any mission here within our borders, or if necessary outside our borders."

The UN recognizes the Libyan government headed by Fayez al-Sarraj as the country's legitimate authority as Tripoli battles the militias of renegade general Khalifa Haftar.

The government launched Operation Peace Storm against Haftar in March to counter attacks on the capital, Tripoli, and recently regained strategic locations, including Tarhuna, Haftar's final stronghold in western Libya.

It has severely condemned military backing by Egypt, the UAE, France and Russia to Haftar's attacks on Tripoli, which began on April 4, 2019.

On surprise visit, Libya Tobruk-based parliament speaker in Algeria

The head of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament Aguila Saleh arrived in the neighboring Algeria on a surprise visit on Saturday.

Algeria’s official TV said that Suleiman Shanin, the head of the National People's Assembly, the first chamber of the Algerian parliament, and Foreign Affairs Minister Sabri Boukadoum received Saleh at the Algiers International Airport in the capital.

The source did not mention the duration and objectives of the visit, which coincides with the Libyan army's victories over the militia of warlord Khalifa Haftar.

On Friday, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, in an interview with a local media outlet, reiterated his country's offer to assume the role of mediator in the Libyan crisis.

"The solution in Libya will not be military," Tebboune said, stressing that Algeria "stands at the same distance from all [Libyan] parties."

After suffering military defeats in Libya's western region against the internationally recognized Tripoli-based government, Haftar has called for a cease-fire and a political solution to the conflict.

The Libyan government launched Operation Peace Storm in March to counter attacks on the capital and recently regained strategic locations, including Al-Watiya airbase.

The army inflicted heavy blows on the renegade commander and liberated Tripoli and Tarhuna from his militias.