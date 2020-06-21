Share:

ISLAMABAD - The authorities have decided to extend lockdown in sector G-9/2 and G-9/3 for another three days.

The decision has been taken pending results of 600 COVID-19 tests of the suspects from the area and a final decision to further extend the lockdown will be taken on Tuesday. According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad HamzaShafqaat, ground surveillance was still continuing in the area.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad HamzaShafqaat visited the sector I-8 which is under smart lockdown. The other officials were also present on the occasion. The officials inspected the police pickets established in the area in connection with the lockdown. The DC also distributed protective kits amongst the cops. Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that purpose of the visit was to limit movement, if any, of the people from and to the sealed sector. He also directed the concerned officials to ensure availability of eatables and medicines in the area.