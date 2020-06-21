Share:

ISLAMABAD - She owns the largest fashion brand of prêt a porter, couture, formal wear, lawn, embroidered fabrics, linen and cottons. Recently, she took her fans on a tour to her organic farm which she has grown on her rooftop. Maria B public her story that she was overweight and unhealthy but in the past 15 years she has learnt to live a healthy lifestyle by changing her food choices. She shared her video and wrote, “No broiler chicken, have desi chicken only, organic and unprocessed food started with awareness by my dearest @drsferoz … I was overweight and unhealthy, and over the past 15 years I have learnt to love healthy food. Homemade food. Desi ghee and desi yogurt,” she added.