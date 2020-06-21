Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman and Balochistan National Party-Mengal Sardar Akhtar Mengal have expressed their reservations over the government’s possible move towards changes in the 18th constitutional amendment.

While addressing a joint press conference along Sardar Akhtar Mengal after the APC called by JUI-F here Saturday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed that all the opposition parties in the APC had expressed their reservations over the government’s possible intention to change the 18th amendment and the NFC Award.

He said that no opposition parties would tolerate any changes in it. Maulana maintained that the provinces will get 57 percent funds and they were not supposed to accept any reduction in their funds share from the centre. He criticised the alleged role of non-political forces in the Parliament and insisted that the opposition parties will not tolerate any curb on the constitutional power of the Parliament.

Fazl further demanded recovery of missing persons in Balochistan and asked the government to stop the alleged illegal arrests of the citizens especially in Balochistan. While talking about the China Pakistan Economics Corridor (CPEC) route, Maulana Fazl Rehman claimed that Balochistan was ignored in CPEC and the government should address this issue with no further delay.

Talking about the non-confidence move against the federal government, Maulana Fazl Rehman said that although bringing a non-confidence move was a constitutional way, they needed to review the situation first. On the occasion, BNP Chief Akhtar Jan Mengal said that for the first time in the history of the Pakistnai Parliament an alliance of the government announced its break-up with government on the floor of the parliament.

Mengal elaborated that they had frequently informed the government regarding their demands and reservations but the government allegedly failed to address any of them.

He claimed that re-joining the government alliance was not in his jurisdiction as it was the decision of the party's central committee. It is pertinent to mention here that after the BNP has parted ways with the government both the government and opposition have become active to pull BNP to its side and get its support.