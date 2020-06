Share:

British police are dealing with a serious “incident” in Reading, England, following unconfirmed reports of multiple stabbings in the city center after a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday.

"We are aware of reports of an incident in Forbury Gardens, Reading. Officers are on the scene and investigating the incident," Thames Valley Police said on Twitter.

Some social media videos showed medical teams giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to at least 3 people in a park.