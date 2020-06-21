Share:

Lahore - Col (R) Nasir Ijaz Tung and Tahir Ayub were unanimously elected as President and General Secretary of Faisalabad Divisional Boxing Association (FDBA) for the next four years 2020-2024 respectively. The elections were conducted by the Election Commissioner Jamshaid Kazmi, announced that all the office-bearers were elected unanimously in the presence of representatives of four districts including Jhang, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Sing and Chiniot. He further said that any person did not filed the papers to contest the elections during the election process. Others office-bearers were Chairman Chaudhry AdulHaq, Executive Vice President Chaudhary Rashid Mahmood, four Vice Presidents Shaukat Ali Chatha, Muhammad Jameel, Muhammad Mudassar Tung and Dr Amjad Raheem and Treasurer Rizwan Mahboob. While three members of the executive committee were also elected, including Chaudhary Abdul Salam, Haji Guftar and Muhammad Mohsin. At the end of the elections, newly-elected President Col (R) Nasir Ejaz Tung thanked the house for being elected unopposed as president of the association and assured the house of taking all the possible steps for the promotion of games in Faisalabad Division. He said that it was not lack of boxing talent but lack of resources in Faisalabad division, so efforts would be made to fill this gap.