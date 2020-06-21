Share:

ISLAMABAD - The meeting between the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) remained inconclusive on Saturday as the latter remained stuck to its stance of not re-joining the coalition government in the centre.

The head of the PTI’s negotiation team Defence Minister Pervez Khattak accompanied by Minister for Planning & Development Asad Umar called on BNP-M chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal to persuade him to review its decision of quitting the government.

Though they failed to convince the BNP-M chief, yet both sides agreed that they would continue their talks until they reach a solution of the matter.

On Wednesday, BNP-M had formally announced to part ways with government ahead of vote on the federal budget putting the ruling party into trouble that has a fragile majority in the National Assembly. BNP-M chief had made this announcement on the floor of the National Assembly saying that PTI failed to implement the six points already agreed with his party to become part of the government alliance.

“I can’t change the decision of my party (to quit the government) at my own,” said Sardar Akhtar Mengal while talking to reporters after the meeting. He said that both the PTI leaders were respectful for his party and they have presented their reservations before them. He also said that the decision to leave the government could not be reversed instantly and it will take time to resolve the matter. Responding a question, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had not contacted him directly in this connection.

Khattak told reporters that their meetings with the BNP-M would continue and his party would address their reservations.

Umar said that PTI believed in the fact that as along as every part of Pakistan would not get its due rights as well as be developed, the remaining country couldn’t make progress. He said that both sides have same stance regarding development and the only question was that how development work in Balochistan could be made that could catch attention of the people of the province.

Earlier on Thursday, PTI had made first formal contact with Mengal to persuade him not to quit the coalition government.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani had also called on him to convey the message of the government.

In August 2018, PTI and BNP-M had signed a six-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make a coalition government in the centre. The six points include recovery of missing persons, construction of dams in the province to resolve their water issues, implementation of the National Action Plan, implementation of six per cent jobs’ quota for Balochistan in the federal government, and immediate repatriation of Afghan refugees.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also held a meeting with the negotiation committee including senior party leadership and directed it to address concerns of coalition parties