ISLAMABAD -After facing a severe surge of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the number in the federal capital again started fluctuating around 300 with no death in the last 24 hours, The Nation learnt on Saturday.

The COVID-19 cases in the federal capital sharply increased in the month of June with the highest 771 positive cases on June 13 and seven deaths on June 16, 2020.

The National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) dashboard said that in the last 24 hours, 338 cases were reported positive with COVID-19 with no single death.

The official data said that after facing the rise of 771, 635, 463, 656 and 402 cases on different days during this month, now the figure is again fluctuating above 300 cases per day.

The data said that 338 cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, 304 on June 18, 395 on June 17, 385 on June 16 and 288 on June 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths in the city has reached 95 with 1027 total cases in the city and 2770 recoveries so far.

Officials at the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) said that lockdown in some parts of the city and increased number of testing will help in containing the number of cases which sharply increased after the relaxation done in lockdown before Eid.

Officials also said that sealing of hotspot areas in upcoming days will also help in tracing and controlling the number of cases in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The ICT administration a week ago imposing smart lockdown had sealed the sectors G-9/2 and G-9/3, and Karachi Company, while after five days it also sealed two sub-sectors of sectors I-8 and I-10.

The notification issued said that “In exercise of the powers under Epidemic Diseases Control Act, 1958 and after notification of COVID-19 confirmed cases on line list of NIH duly traced by the surveillance teams and in order to prevent the community spread of the COVID-19 virus in the area, the sector I-8/3, I-8/4, I-10/1, and I-10/2 Islamabad along with main marakiz of I-8 and I-10 are hereby sealed w.e.f. 18 June 2020, 12:01am, in public interest and until further orders,”

The official data said that 441 persons were tested positive with COVID-19 in I-8, and 427 in the sector I-10. Earlier, the sector G-9 was sealed after 430 COVID-19 cases were confirmed and the administration decided to lockdown two sub sectors there as well.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem Zia in his social media message said that recoveries are getting better day by day and mortality still remains under one percent.

“We are carefully watching the trends, and recoveries are getting better day by day. Mortality still remains under one percent,” he said in his message.

He also said that “Random sampling carried out through G-9 to know the prevalence of COVID-19 by testing a few people and knowing the quantum of exposure, so that it could be checked and contained on time.”

Spokesperson Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) SajidHussain Shah said that Testing Tracing and Quarantine (TTQ) system is effectively working and maximum tracing is being done through it.

He also said that hotspots are identified by monitoring the data from where maximum number of cases are being reported in the hospitals and recorded at DHO-ICT.

He said that health teams are working round the clock for increasing the number of tests in the ICT territory.

“We cannot predict anything but hopefully will contain the COVID-19 in the city and reduce the number of cases with strict measures of testing,” he said.