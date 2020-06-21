Share:

LAHORE - Chairman Barabri Party Pakistan (BPP), Jawad Ahmad has said that the federal and provincial governments will get their budgets passed through the houses as the opposition parties are not in a position to respond to it. This can be deduced from the speeches being made by representatives of political parties. Everything else is happening there except resolving public issues. Each party is in the process of making a deal so that the cases against their leaders can be eliminated. After the sugar, flour crisis, now the cooking oil crisis is starting to surface because locusts have caused irreparable damage to oil based commodities.

He said this while talking to party workers through a video link on Saturday. He further said that before giving a verdict on sugar mafia case, if Chief Justice Islamabad High Court goes to the market to buy one kg of sugar himself and see how much their order of selling sugar at Rs 70 per kg has been implemented, it would really help this case.

He said that its unfortunate that now when a transparent inquiry is reaching its climax in the history of the country, the administration, the public representatives and the mafias are working against it and the public interest in the court.