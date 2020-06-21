Share:

ISLAMABAD - Fears surround newly formed Kurram district as the number of fatal land disputes in the district is increasing day by day despite swift actions of the police.

According to the locals of the Kurram district, the increasing number of land disputes is nothing more than a headache for the common people and also for the district administration as non of the citizens bother to approach any authority concerned in case of any rift with opposite party on land.

While talking to The Nation, a social activist Syed Muhammad from Para Chinar, said that it is a fact that the FATA-KP merger has brought many changes in the social and justice system of the tribal region but there are many other issues which are yet to be resolved despite the presence of courts and police in the district.

He said that land disputes in the Kurram district were increasing with every passing day and the authorities concerned were doing their best but the lazy response of the elected members and poor coordination between the masses and elected representatives has made the issue more alarming.

Meanwhile, many other elders and social rights activists have also raised questions over the silence and non-interference of the elected members in resolving the disputes.

It is important to mention here that Kurram district is one of the tribal areas famous for intra-tribal clashes and land disputes. According to unconfirmed statistics, a total of 29 people have lost their lives in the district over the land disputes since the merger of KP-FATA and still people are paying no heed towards approaching the court for resolving the issues.

On the other hand, a number of local activists blame the police and other authorities concerned for such fatal clashes. They are of the view that lack of coordination between police and district administration is cause of such uncertain situation in the district.

While talking to The Nation District Police Officer (DPO) Kurram District, Muhammad Quresh Khan said that a balanced and analytical approach was required in resolving these conflicts. He said courts are established after merger and the people should take their issues to the court of law.

He said that police was trying to resolve the issues through timely interference. Muhammad Quresh Khan claimed that there were a total of 18 big tribal land disputes in the district and police was deployed 24/7 in troubled areas.

While talking about the legal awareness among the masses, he said that DPO office was receiving large number of applications on daily basis about the land disputes and people need to be guided to take the issue either to district revenue officer or to the civil courts.

The Nation repeatedly tried to approach the elected members for their comments but they did not respond.