ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has decided to open Ghulam Khan Point for transit trade with Afghanistan after Torkham and Chaman points to immediately clear the trade backlog.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Saturday that in addition to Pakistan’s decision to open Torkham and Chaman for transit trade 6 days a week, the Ghulam Khan Point is being opened as the third major trading route to immediately clear the backlog.

He made the announcement on Twitter after holding a meeting with the Ambassador of Afghanistan Atif Mashal here.

He further said that Afghan imports will be allowed at all the three crossing points from coming Monday subject to the COVID-19 SOPs.