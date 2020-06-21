Share:

“Pakistan has made no mention of ending

our tests. We have a missile program, and it is in

the national interest whatever we want to do.”

-Ayub Khan

Born on 14 May 1907, Muhammad Ayub Khan was a Pakistani army general and the second President of Pakistan: the first to do so through a military coup. During Ayub’s first term, Pakistan became a global player, with alliances with the United States and China reaching new heights, along with widespread development across the country in the form of new hydroelectric power stations, dams, a new space program and agricultural reforms.

In 1965, Ayub Khan ran for reelection against Fatima Jinnah, controversially edging out his opponent amidst claims of rigging and coercion and disapproval of his rule greatly increasing in the coming few years. Eventually, having lost out favor with most of the population, Ayub resigned on 25 March 1969, inviting the then Army Chief Yahya Khan to impose martial law for a second time.

He passed away on 19 April 1974, with his legacy surrounding both controversy and acclaim, having both enjoyed the people’s favour and their disapproval.