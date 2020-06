Share:

MULTAN - Ameer Jamat-e-Islami Pakistan Siraj ul Haq dubbed the budget 2020-21 as a fraud, saying his­tory’s biggest deficit was shown in it. “Neither the National Assembly nor the PTI leadership has made this budget. Rather this people enemy bud­get is made by the IMF,” he declared while ad­dressing a news confer­ence on Saturday.