LAHORE - PepsiCo has published its 2019 Sustainability Report, highlighting progress towards its sustainability goals and reaffirming the company’s agenda to help build a more sustainable food system. The report shares progress across priority areas where PepsiCo believes it can have the most meaningful impact: agriculture, water, climate, packaging, products, and people.

In Pakistan, PepsiCo is focusing on four main areas; access to safe water, next generation agriculture, youth employability andCOVID-19 disaster relief efforts. It has aligned with the government on access to safe water to support the ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ program. PepsiCo is working with WaterAid to provide safe water to 140,000 people in the country by 2021. In addition, the company has made significant progress in water usage efficiency across its operations and aims to replenish 27 million liters of water per annum by 2021 through several water replenishment projects. In the area of agriculture, PepsiCo is leading the ‘Next Generation Agriculture, practices in Pakistan by helping its farmers adopt high efficiency irrigation systems, educating them on alternatives to stubble burning, encouraging peer topeer learning and water conservation.