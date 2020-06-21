Share:

RAWALPINDI - Police on Saturday claimed to have busted a dacoit gang by arresting two of its three active members including the ring leader during a raid and seized weapons and cash from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Tauqeer (the ring leader), Saqib and Taimoor against whom separate cases were registered.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar, under the surveillance of Station House Officer (SHO) SI AsifSajjad, managed to bust a dacoit gang by nabbing three of its notorious members. He said police also seized cash Rs 100,000 and weapons they used during street crime.

He said that the dacoits have confessed their involvement in a series of crimes in twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. He said the police investigators traced out the gang by using latest technology and collecting human intelligence. ASP Cantt Circle Kamran Hameed told media that taking notice of increasing street crime, Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division has tasked him to trace out the dacoits. He said he formed a special team for arresting the dacoits. He said the police team managed to arrest the three notorious dacoits. “During investigation, the troika confessed injuring a girl during a dacoity bid in limits of PS SaddarBairooni,” he said adding the criminals also confessed committing crime in various areas of Islamabad.

He said police have sent the three dacoits to Adiala Jail for identification parade. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas has appreciated the efforts of SP, ASP and SHO PS RA Bazaar for netting the three dacoits involved in looting people on gunpoint.