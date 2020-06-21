Share:

ISLAMABAD - Homicide Unit of Margalla Circle police has traced a blind murder case and arrested the killer, a police spokesman said on Saturday. Murder of Wazir Muhammad was committed on March 3, 2020 in the area of Shalimar police station. In the light of DIG (Operations) orders, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a special team under the supervision of ASP Rana Abdul Wahab which collected the evidence about the incident and managed to arrest the accused Qasim. Further investigation is underway from the nabbed accused.

Meanwhile, Tarnol police have arrested four persons of a criminal gang involved in dacoity and street crime cases besides recovering snatched cash, mobile phone, motorbikes, ATM card, valuables as well as weapons from their possession. The gangsters have been identified as Zaheer, Mehtab, Riasat and Yasir while the police team recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, ATM, motorbikes and weapons along with ammunition from their possession. During the preliminary investigation, it came to know that they had criminal record and also remained jail birds. Cases have been registered against them and further investigation is underway, according to the officials.