ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) on Saturday urged Prime Minister Imran Khan for fast track approval of drugs needed in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic situation.

The PPMA in a letter to the PM has asked for the registration of two drugs namely Remdesivir and Faviipiravir. The letter said that PPMA would acknowledge the efforts of DRAP in expediting the approval process of the drugs that are immediately required to cope with the situation of Covid-19 Pandemic in the country.

The PPMA said that currently, Pakistan in particular and South-East Asia in general are facing the most critical time as the number of Covid-19 cases and mortality is rising on daily basis with alarming trends.

The PPMA in its letter said that regulatory authorities of neighbouring countries have adopted the same approach by facilitating approval of required drugs on an emergency basis needed for their population.

“We are sure that like in the past, DRAP and other government health agencies will grant Fast Track registration of different anti-viral and other drugs to ensure their timely availability and access to all tiers of population in the country,” said PPMA in its letter written to PM.