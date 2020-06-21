Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan People’s Party will celebrate the 67th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto today (Sunday, June 21) with simplicity across the country. This was informed by PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira in a statement issued on Saturday. He said that no political gathering would be organised on the day on the direction of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The decision of not holding any political gathering had been taken due to coronavirus pandemic, he said. Kaira said that all party leaders and workers would cut cake of the birthday of Benazir Bhutto at their homes.