Lahore - Around 82 more succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Saturday, the highest number of casualties reported in a day since the pandemic began.

So far 1,347 people have lost battle against Covid-19 in the province.

Similarly, as many as 2,538 new cases of the novel coronavirus were also reported from across the province, raising the number of patients to 64,216.

So far, 512 casualties have been confirmed from Lahore, 259 Rawalpindi, 126 Faisalabad, 105 Multan, 55 Gujranwala, 50 Sialkot, 34 Rahim Yar Khan, 31 Gujrat, 30 Bahawalpur, 22 Sargodha, 14 Mianwali, 13 each from Dera Ghazi Khan and Sheikhupura, 10 each from Sahiwal and Kasur, eight each from Nankana Sahib and Muzaffargarh, six Toba Tek Singh, five each in Attock and Hafizabad, four each from Lodhran and Okara, three each from Jhang, Bhakkar, Chiniot and Jhelum, two each from Rajanpur, Narowal, Bahawalnagar, Khushab and Vehari, one from Khanewal.

Out of 2,538 new cases, 1,166 have been reported from Lahore, 577 Rawalpindi, 180 Multan, 137 Faisalabad, 106 Gujranwala, 57 Sialkot, 38 Bahawalpur, 36 Gujrat, 35 Sargodha, 30 Rahim Yar Khan, 27 Muzafargarh, 16 Sahiwal, 15 Jhelum, 14 Jhang, 12 each from Dera Ghazi Khan and Khanewal, 11 Sheikhupura, nine each from Narowal and Vehari, eight Toba Tek Singh, seven each from Mandi Bahauddin and Bahawalnagar, six Kasur, five each from Nankana Sahib, Attock and Rajanpur, four each from Mianwali, Lodhran and Pakpattan, three Okara and one each from Layyah and Bhakkar.

So far 33,090 COVID-19 patients have been confirmed from Lahore, 5,413 Rawalpindi, 4,317 Faisalabad, 4,245 Multan, 2,415 Gujranwala, 1,737 Sialkot, 1,566 Gujrat, 1,146 Dera Ghazi Khan, 1,028 Bahawalpur, 823 Sheikhupura, 817 Sargodha, 816 Rahim Yar Khan, 738 Muzaffargarh, 496 Hafizabad, 482 Kasur, 434 Sahiwal 374 Toba Tek Singh, 363 Jhelum, 337 Vehari, 304 Bahawalnagar, 292 Layyah, 287 Attock, 270 Nankana Sahib, 268 Lodhran, 243 Mandi Bahauddin, 237 Mianwali, 227 Jhang, 205 Okara, 198 Khanewal, 196 Chiniot, 185 Narowal, 181 Khushab, 177 Bhakkar, 125 Rajanpur, 119 Pakpattan and 65 Chakwal.

Out of total 64,216 COVID-19 patients reported in Punjab so far, as many as 1,926 are preachers of the Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 pilgrims, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 61,346 ordinary citizens, who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 407,083 tests have been conducted in the province, which have led to the detection of 64,216 cases.

He further said that 19,920 cases had been reported from 31-45 years of age group while as many as 18,670 cases had been reported from 16-30 years of age group.

The spokesperson said that lowest number of cases, 1,117, had been reported from the age group of people 75 years and above.

He said that 17,964 patients had recovered so far and returned to their homes, 1,347 had died, while 44, 905 were isolated at their homes or under treatment at different quarantine centers and health facilities.