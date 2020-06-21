Share:

Peshawar - Qaumi Watan Party (QWP), provincial chairman, Sikandar Khan Sherpao, has termed the fiscal budget for 2020-21 presented by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government as anti-people and predicted that the government will soon present a mini budget.

Addressing a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Saturday, Sikandar Sherpao said that no relief was given to small traders and industries rather incentives and concessions were announced in the budget for industrialists and traders.

The QWP leader accused the government of hiding its failure in the wake of current Covid-19 crisis. He said the government will now initiate the process of presenting a mini budget. He said the incumbent rulers have started jokes with poor masses. However, he made it clear that they will not allow anymore tactics to deceive the people.

Sikandar Sherpao said the figure reflected in the provincial budget regarding deficit of Rs. 90 billion is incorrect because the deficit is beyond this amount. He said the provincial budget deficit would be escalated at Rs. 130 billion. The QWP leader said the provincial government has failed to achieve revenue collection tax in the last financial year.

He urged the government to focus on health sector amid spread of the coronavirus pandemic. He said allocation of Rs 24 billion is insufficient to combat against the Covid-19. He also criticized performance of the provincial health authorities.

Sikandar Sherpao said the salaries and privileges of the elected representatives had been increased but salaries and pensions of government employees were not increased, which was unjust with them and strongly deplorable.

The QWP leader also demanded to increase beds and ventilators in public sector hospitals and facilities for the health service providers, who are playing frontline soldiers’ role in the current Covid-19 situation. He slammed the government’s vague response and initiatives toward resolution of issues, being faced by overseas Pakistanis in different countries.

He further said that the PTI government has completely destroyed the country’s economy.

Sikandar Sherpao said the silence of the provincial government on National Finance Commission (NFC) Award is incomprehensible. He alleged the government presented the budget on dictation of the IMF. He also asked the provincial governments to take a clear stance of the 18th constitutional amendment.