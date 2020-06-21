Share:

Karachi -Different political parties censured K-Electric (KE) for prolong announced and unannounced load shedding around the clock and asked the power utility to provide relief to the people who have already been hit hard during COVID-19 pandemic.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani came down hard on the lone power utility of the city and said that load shedding was being carried out in the wee hours as well. He said the people were compelled to go out of homes due to power suspension that might increase number of coronavirus patients. Ghani asked KE to mend its way or else the people would take to streets.

In a joint statement issued here, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan members Sindh Assmebly said that the KE had increased load shedding without any intimation in this humid season. “Prolong power suspension has increased miseries of the people,” they added while asking Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Power to take notice of what they called KE’s ‘incompetence’ and ensure provision of electricity to Karachiites without any suspension.

Separately, Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Mufti Muhammad Qasim Fakhri said that besides announced load shedding, the electricity was suspended in Baldia Town. He added of the view that excessive billing was another issue being faced by the people as they were charged in the head of fuel adjustment too.

KE Clarifies

K-Electric is facing continued challenges on account of inconsistent supply of furnace oil in line with its demand and has been highlighting this challenge so that it could be urgently resolved by relevant authorities. This fuel shortfall is compromising generation capability at K-Electric’s power plants. This current situation was further compounded late Friday night due to an unexpected technical fault at its Bin Qasim Power Station (BQPS)-1 which was swiftly resolved by KE teams who had been working around the clock.