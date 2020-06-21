Share:

ISLAMABAD - Almoiz Group, having five sugar mills, has set up 2 sales points in Islamabad to retail sugar at the subsidized rate of Rs. 70 per kg to facilitate the general public.

This follows from the setting up of over 50 such stalls earlier in several cities, including D.I.Khan, Mianwali, Layyah, Chiniot and Okara. After these successful openings, the Group has also started extending outlets into the big cities like Peshawar, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, so that even more people can benefit.

The mills which participated in this activity include Baba Fareed Sugar Mills, Thal Industries Corporation Ltd., Safina Sugar Mills Lalian, Layyah Sugar Mills and Almoiz Industries Limited, Piplan, Mianwali.

This initiative by the Almoiz Group is in compliance with the order of the Islamabad High Court, which had ordered PSMA (Pakistan Sugar Mills Association) to provide sugar to the public at the rate of Rs. 70 per kg.

At all the over 50 sales points established, people were seen forming lines to purchase sugar, with the sales points staff ensuring social distancing and following other safety SOPs for COVID-19.

During these challenging times of lockdown due to covid-19 pandemic, Almoiz group has supplied free food rations to over 25,000 families within the cities where mills are located and provided PPEs to the district hospitals and government employees who are the frontline force of our country to help, protect and treat people from the corona virus.

The Almoiz Group aims at “Leading through Quality and Innovation”. Its vision is to be the world’s leading innovative and sustainable-centric producer of high-quality sweeteners, bio-energy and allied products and services.

The Group provides employment to 7,500 persons and produces 23 products in 8 business sectors, including sugar.