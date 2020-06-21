Share:

Saudi Arabia is ending a nationwide curfew and lifting restrictions on businesses from today [Sunday] after three months of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

According to Saudi State news agency SPA, Interior Ministry said curfew will be lifted, however, restrictions will remain for religious pilgrimages, international travel and social gatherings of more than fifty people.

The kingdom introduced stringent measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in March, including 24-hour curfews on most towns and cities.