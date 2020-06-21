Share:

Peshawar - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Saturday demanded of the government and chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to release income tax refund payments without any further delay to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector so it will help revive small businesses and industries, miserably hit by the corona lockdown, in the province.

The issue was raised in a meeting held at the chamber house, chaired by SCCI acting president, Shahid Hussain. Jalil Jan, vice president of the chamber, was also present on the occasion.

The meeting said despite clear directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan and commitment by FBR, the payment of income tax refund has not yet been made to the SMEs sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting termed non-payment of income tax refund to the business community clear violation of Prime Minister’s order and federal finance ministry’s policy.

The SMEs are unable to meet their basic expenses and if FBR continued these delaying tactics, the business community will be pushed into economic meltdown and they will not be able to resurrect and recover from the economic depression, the meeting said.

The participants of the meeting warned that the business community will be compelled to start agitation and protest campaign for their own money in the shape of income tax refund.

Therefore, the meeting requested the government and FBR to release income tax refund payments immediately without any further delay.