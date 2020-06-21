Share:

ISLAMABAD - The meeting of Central Selection Board will likely to be held next week and the Establishment Division has finalised the panels of grade-19 and 20 officers of different services groups, The Nation learnt yesterday.

The Establishment Division has informed the Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) in this regard.

According to the sources, the Board meeting would review the promotion cases of over 250 officers of grade-19 and 20 to next grades during a three-day meeting. They said that around 90 officers of grade-19 and 20 of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) would get promotions.

The federal government had summoned the last meeting of the Central Selection Board on January 27 and reviewed the promotion cases of 350 officers of grade-19 and grade-20.

According to the Services Act, the board meeting should be held after every six months.

Talking to The Nation, a senior official said that the Establishment Division had done all arrangements but the meeting has got delayed due to the Covid-19.