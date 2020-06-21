Share:

RAWALPINDI - Punjab Secretary Auqaf Irshad Ahmed along with Deputy Commissioner Capt (r) Anwarul Haq Saturday visited different areas of the city and checked the situation with respect to implementation on prescribed guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to combat further spread of the coronavirus. During their visit, the Secretary Auqaf and the DC warned the shopkeepers that strict action would be taken against those not complying with the SOPs. The secretary also appealed to the people to take precautionary steps during their visits to markets, saying there were chances of huge losses if the SOPs were not followed. He directed the district administration to ensure display of rate lists at prominent places in shops to combat profiteering and hoarding of items of daily use.