Karachi -The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro had foiled an attempt of grabbing the varsity land and registered the case under relevant laws against land grabbers at Jamshoro Police Station.

The university spokesman informed here on Saturday that Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat had received information about grabbing of university’s vacant land near Fisheries office. On such information, the vice chancellor directed to Director Estate and Security Rafiq Ali Brohi to intervene into the matter.

The Director Estate and Security University of Sindh along with security staff and Jamshoro Police had reached to the spot and the Police arrested one Deen Muhammad Chandio along with his accomplices who were engaged in digging the university’s land, the spokesman informed and added that the university officer later registered FIR against Deen Muhammad Chandio and his accomplices.

The vice chancellor termed grabbing of university land a heinous crime and maintained that the university management would not allow any person to grab even one inch of the land and strict action would be taken against the grabbers.

Police arrests suspects in murder case

Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the June 6, murder of a young fruit vendor

who was shot dead during a robbery.

The SHO Husri police station Javed Ahmed Jalbani informed here on Saturday that the police arrested Aijaz Brohi and Ali Asghar Brohi from Behan Mori area. Jalbani said both the arrested suspects were involved in multiple crimes of robberies.

The vendor, 18 years old Nand Lal Bhagri was killed when he was returning to his home from the vegetable market.

According to police, the robbers snatched Rs 40,000 cash from Bhagri and fatally shot him when he resisted on asking mobile phone by the robbers.

Bhagri was shifted in critically injured condition to Liaquat University Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The incident’s FIR was lodged against three unknown suspects on the complaint of Bhagri’s father.