Islamabad - Almoiz Group, having five sugar mills, has set up two sales points in Islamabad to retail sugar at the subsidised rate of Rs. 70 per kg to facilitate the general public. This follows from the setting up of over 50 such stalls earlier in several cities, including D.I.Khan, Mianwali, Layyah, Chiniot and Okara. After these successful openings, the group has also started extending outlets into the big cities like Peshawar, Islamabad and Rawalpindi, so that even more people can benefit. The mills which participated in this activity include Baba Fareed Sugar Mills, Thal Industries Corporation Ltd., Safina Sugar Mills Lalian, Layyah Sugar Mills and Almoiz Industries Limited, Piplan, Mianwali.