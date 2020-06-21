Share:

KASUR - Two persons were killed, while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents here on Saturday. According to police, an unidentified man was crossing road near Khokhar police station,tehsil Pattoki, when a speeding trailer hit him to death. In another accident, Adnan (30), Obaidullah and Muhammad Saleem were traveling to Okara from Lahore in a car when the vehicle hit a tractor-trolley near Ghotki CNG filling station, Pattoki. Consequently, Adnan died on the spot, while Obaidullah received injuries.

The injured was shifted to THQ Hospital Pattoki by Rescue 1122.

Concerned police registered separate cases and started investigation.