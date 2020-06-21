Share:

RAWALPINDI - Buses and vehicles plying on twin cities’ roads are posing a serious threat for the residents due to their non-compliance with the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) despite repeated strict warnings by the government.

The government had allowed the transporters to resume their services subject to their compliance with the SOPs, but it is observed that the transporters, drivers and passengers are not fully following these SOPs, devised in view of the coronavirus.

Abdul Waheed, a commuter, told APP that besides the violations of SOPs, the transporters were also charging them high fares, and the authorities concerned were yet to take action against them.

Another passenger Muhammmad Nadeem said no preventive measure was being taken by drivers and conductors.

He said the availability of sanitizers must be ensured in each vehicle so that people can wash their hands. He said no one observed social distancing in the local transport and the transporters were just concerned about earning money by accommodating huge number of passengers”.

When contacted, an official of Rawalpindi Transport Authority (RTA) said that authority along with Police and district administration were conducting raids on daily basis and on non- implementation of SOPs, the authority was imposing fines and vehicles were also being impounded.

Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals to facilitate the people, he said. He has requested the citizens and transporters to ensure co-operation with the district administration so that COVID-19 outbreak may possibly be controlled with the cooperation and support of the general public.