Lahore - A woman was killed and her husband was severely injured with a sharp tool in Kot Nihal Khan area of Raiwind according to the police here on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Sonia. Her husband, Nadeem, 26, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition by Rescue-1122. After the incident, the police took the body into custody and have started the investigation.