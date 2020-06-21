Share:

BADIN - A young businessman was shot dead by some unknown armed men in village Bokhi about ten kilometers from Badin city on Saturday.

According to details, Zohaib, 25, son of Ishaque Khatti, who was sitting in his shop, was shot dead by some people who came there on motorcycles. The injured businessman was rushed to District Hospital Badin by the volunteers of Edhi Foundation, where he breathed his last.

His body was handed over to the heirs after the completion of legal medico proceedings.

It has been learnt that Zohaib Khatti, who was shot dead on Saturday, had spent sometime in jail on charges of facilitating the murderers of two other businessmen, but later was acquitted by the court.