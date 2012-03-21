QUETTA - The Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution asking Federal government to extend the last date for rectifying electoral rolls.

The legislators also expressed their grave concern over the worsening law and order situation in the province, stating that millions of rupees were being spent on police but the results are not showing.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Muhammad Aslam Bhootani presided over the session which started with a delay of one hour. The legislators, including Mir Asim Kurd Gailoo, Ainullah Shams, Ghazala Gola, Engineer Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Habib-ur-Rehman Muhammad Hasani, Saleem Khosa, Abdul Khaliq Bashar Dost and Asad Baloch said the electoral lists displayed by Election Commission were full of mistakes.

They said, the period given for the verification of voters list was very short thus correction of voters lists in Balochistan was not possible in this short period.

‘There are many far-flung areas where still voters lists have not been displayed’, they said, and demanded that Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should extend the date of rectifying voters’ lists.

At this, the chair told the members of Assembly that Supreme Court had also issued directives to Election Commission regarding correction of voters lists but it did not work. The Speaker adjourned the session for consultation for 30 minutes when a large number of members were stressing for a resolution.

When the proceedings resumed after break, Provincial Finance Minister Mir Asim Kurd Gailoo tabled a resolution asking Federal government to bound ECP to extend the last date for correcting electoral rolls in Balochistan for another month keeping in view the mistakes so that all voters lists could be prepared in a transparent manner in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court.

When the chair put the resolution for vote the House adopted the resolution.

Earlier, the lawmakers expressed their serious concern over lawlessness in the province particularly increasing incidents of kidnapping for ransom besides strongly criticising police for its poor performance.

Speaking on a point of order, provincial Agriculture Minister Asad Baloch said incidents of kidnapping for ransom and other crimes had increased but police has failed to curb these incidents despite the fact that millions of rupees were being spent on it.

He said, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, a government official who had come Quetta for his personal work was detained by police without any case. ‘When we contacted DIG police he said that Mujeeb-ur-Rehman would be released soon but still he is in custody’, he said, adding, that police was demanding amount from him for his release.

He said that kidnapping for ransom had become a lucrative business in the province particularly in Quetta where people were being kidnapping in front of police in broad daylight.

Provincial Minister and PPP Parliamentary leader, Ali Madad Jattak said that kidnapping for ransom had become a routine matter in his constituency Sariab where six people were kidnapped within a month.

‘Kidnappers have been identified but no action is being taken against them’, he added. He said, a person Amir Hamza Shawani was kidnapped from near a check post of police.

The lawmakers, Abdul Khaliq Bashar Dost, Engineer Zamarak Khan, Ainullah Shams, Saleem Khosa and Mir Asim Kurd Gailoo said that there was lawlessness in province from Gwadar to Chaman and Turbat to Zhob.

They said that vehicles armed with weapons were roaming freely in Quetta ,adding, police should take stern action against anti-social elements.

The Speaker directed Finance Minister Mir Asim Kurd Gailoo to convey the complaints of Cabinet about the performance of police to the Chief Minister.