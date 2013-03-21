KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar said that efforts were underway to stop MQM from participating in the political activities.

Sattar was addressing a press conference at Nine Zero on Wednesday.

He said Pakistan had been in the grip of terrorism for the past many years. Thousands of citizens, political leaders and workers, religious scholars, officers and personnel of police and other security forces have become the victim of terrorism.

Incidents of terrorism have become commonplace in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan while the law and order situation in Punjab is also worsening. However, the situation in Sindh, particularly Karachi, is going from bad to worse. Incidents occurring in Karachi are not hidden from anyone, he added.

Sattar said that Shia-Sunni scholars, doctors, teachers and other important personalities are being gunned down in the unending wave of sectarian targeted killings.

Director of Orangi Pilot Project Perveen Rehman, college Principal Prof Sibt-e-Jafar and a doctor of Abbasi Shaheed Hospital were killed by terrorists in a brutal manner, adding the Abbas Town bombing attack which cause the loss of more than 50 innocent lives, Sattar motioned.

He said terrorists were achieving their targets frequently and we believe that all this was happening in Karachi under a conspiracy. On one hand, the fire of sectarian violence is being fuelled in order to divide the people of Karachi on sectarian lines and destroying their unity. This is evident from the fact that sectarian targeted killings are occurring in Karachi alone. On the other hand, the MQM leader and supporters were being killed in an organised manner, n order to circumscribe the political activities of the MQM.

Following the sectarian killing in metropolis, he said that the ongoing spell of the sectarianism in Karachi was artificial.

He said many parties had been engaged in politics of sit-ins and rallies, adding these segments want to destabilise the country. He added that MQM will contest the upcoming general election across the country adding that attempts were underway to create problems for MQM.

We appeal to President Asif Zardari, Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Chief of Army Staff General Ashfaq Pervez Kayani, and Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Iftakhar Chaudhry to take notice of the unending terrorism, including the killing MQM workers, supporter and religious scholars

Meanwhile Co-ordination Committee of MQM denied the media reports about the MQM shaping any electoral alliance with the former president Pervez Musharraf.

In a statement on Wednesday it stated visibly that MQM had not entered into any alliance or seat adjustment with Pervez’s All Pakistan Muslim League and reports appearing in press and electronic media were unfounded and imaginary.

It added that if anyone had a copy of assigned agreement, it should be public and requested the reporters of newspapers, television channels and anchor persons to verify the authenticity before forwarding news.