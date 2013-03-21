





ISLAMABAD

Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry will head a larger bench on Thursday (today), regarding Abbas Town tragedy case at Branch Registry Karachi. The five-judge bench, comprising the Chief Justice, Justice Jawwad S Khawaja, Justice Khilji Arif Hussain, Justice Amir Hani Muslim and Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, would conduct proceedings on the Abbas Town case till Friday.

Notices to the respondents including Chief Secretary, Advocate General and Inspector General of Police Sindh have also been issued. The court had taken suo motu action on the news clippings on the gory incident of Abbas Town blast on March 3 in which scores of residents had lost their lives, leaving dozens injured.