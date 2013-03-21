The Pakistan military’s top bosses put their heads together to review the prevailing security environment on Tuesday, after having recently announced the new doctrine declaring internal threat as its top priority. They were unanimous in resolving that the armed forces would pursue a comprehensive strategy to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every nook and corner of the country. All services chiefs were present at the meeting held under the chairmanship of Gen Khalid Shameem Wyne. Besides terrorism, the top commanders also reviewed the operational preparedness of the armed forces with regard to national security, internal security situation and regional geo-strategic environment. They felt satisfied at the standard of preparedness of the armed forces to meet these challenges, and believed that they were also in a position to take up challenges that appear in the future.

But the main issue is how the army plans to deal with the continuing drone strikes and the terrorist threat: whether to undertake military operation against those responsible for terrorist activities, Pakistani Taliban and splinter groups involved in kidnapping for ransom and similar other heinous crimes or not? COAS Gen Ashfaq Pervaiz Kayani is on record having said that the local ground realities in the tribal region would be taken into consideration before taking any decision. But what this decision will be and how soon will the army reach it, if at all, is the real question. Speeches will not solve the problem, action will.