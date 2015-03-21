FFC inaugurates Fauji Fresh n Freeze Plant

LAHORE, SAHIWAL (PR): FFC, which was established with its basic business in fertilizer, has diversified and expanded over the years and their latest project in that line is Fauji Fresh n Freeze Limited. FFF’s plant of fresh and frozen products is expected to go commercial in June this year and its products will be delivered to domestic as well as to exotic markets across the globe.

FFF plant has the capacity to process 18000 tons frozen fruits and vegetables and 6,000 tons Par Fried French Fries annually and a facility to process 1,000 tons VHT fresh mangoes for Japanese market and 8,000 tons HWT fresh mangoes per season for European & Gulf customers will be completed and ready before the start of 2015 mango season. Chief guest of the occasion, Chairman Fauji Foundation Lt Gen Khalid Nawaz Khan, HI (M) (Retd), officially inaugurated the project by cutting the ribbon at FFF plant site in Sahiwal. MD FFC & FFF, Lt. Gen Naeem Khalid Lodhi, HI (M) (Retd), welcomed distinguished guests for gracing the auspicious occasion with their presence. In his speech, he thanked Allah almighty for helping FFC achieve yet another milestone in the form of Fauji Fresh n Freeze, which he termed as a project capable of utilizing the agricultural potential of Pakistan to the fullest.

Bank AL Habib declares 30pc cash dividend

KARACHI (PR): The annual general meeting of Bank AL Habib Limited was held at its registered office in Multan the other day. The shareholders approved the annual accounts for the year ended December 31, 2014. The payment of 30% cash dividend (final) was also approved. Deposits of Bank as on December 31, 2014 were Rs 446.409 billion and profit after tax was Rs. 6.349 billion.

ACCA’s Foundation Diploma



LAHORE (PR): The news that it has become the first international professional accountancy body to have its entry level qualification officially recognised as being equivalent to a Higher Secondary School certificate has been welcomed by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants).

In a notification issued on 24th February 2015, Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) has announced that ACCA’s Foundation Diploma in Accountancy is now equivalent to Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Commerce group of Pakistan.

APWA, LCWU sign MoU



LAHORE (PR): All Pakistan Women Association(APWA) and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Lahore have shown their interest to explore cooperation in academic programmes and research projects in the fields of sciences, social sciences and humanities as well as other areas of mutual interest. An MoU in this regard was executed on Friday in LCWU. Vice Chancellor Dr, SabihaMansoor and president APWA Mehr Afroz Habib represented their institutions.

Top leaders from APWA and senior faculty from the host university were present in the signing ceremony.

Investment in education urged

KARACHI (PR): Former Governor of Sindh, Lt Gen (r) Moinuddin Haider has said that Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, (MAJU) Karachi, one of the country’s private universities, has shown that investment in education is the only way to progress. Young graduates feel proud that they have been students of an institution that has been a role model because MAJU has consistently invested time, money and resources to fight evils of society.

He said this while addressing at Muhammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi sixth convocation at PAF museum convention centre as chief guest.

Shell Super Fact or Fiction Report

KARACHI (PR): A new research study uncovers the extraordinary lengths Pakistanis are willing to go to in order to save fuel and cut their driving costs.

The Shell Super Fact or Fiction Report, which analyses the behaviour of 1,000 Pakistani drivers aged 18 to 40, reveals that while 71% think being fuel efficient as important, 53% admit they don’t know how. What’s more, almost half of those who don’t know how to be fuel efficient (52%) said that they feel anxious trying to decide how best to save fuel, leading many to practise various fuel saving ‘myths’, or practises which do not actually help achieve fuel efficiency. The research shows 77% of drivers believe that warming up the engine before they drive makes them more fuel efficient, while 76% think driving slowly all the time does the same trick. Shockingly, 68% even believe ‘never using the heating, radio or interior lights’ will help them save fuel.

Commenting on the findings, Mazhar-ud-Deen, GM Retail of Shell Pakistan said: The Shell Super ‘Fact or Fiction’ Report shows just how important saving fuel has become to motorists; along with the fact and fictional ways they try to be more fuel efficient. Some of the practises motorists use actually waste fuel rather than help conserve it.” To help sort fact from fiction, Shell will be working on a number of campaigns to turn the nation’s myth-followers into fuel efficiency pros by demonstrating more effective ways to drive efficiently.

Huawei’s Xiaolong Li honored

LAHORE (PR): Based on the success of its flagship Mate7 smartphone, which is also receiving an overwhelming response in the Pakistan market too, Huawei’s lead designer for this fascinating and powerful phone - Xiaolong Li, was recognized with CBN Weekly’s “2015 Innovators 50 - Innovative Designer Award” at an event gala held in Shanghai recently.

“2015 Innovators 50” is one of the most authoritative annual performance appraisals of the business sector in China and focuses on discovering 50 of the most outstanding innovators from across the corporate, branding, marketing, technology, design, business model, and CSR fields.

As lead of the design development team for Huawei Mate7 which has been popularly received in markets worldwide, including Pakistan, Mr. Li is undoubtedly one of the most outstanding innovators in the design field.