ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed appeal pleas of the federal government against women data entry operators working in the FIA.

Supreme Court judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed while paying rich tribute to Pakistani women cricket team remarked “our government should tell if our women are disabled or crippled. Federal government neither grants them promotions nor allows them seniority as per the law.

Justice Omar Atta Bandial remarked “if the government thinks our women are not talented, then why it does not separate them from every field . Pakistani women are second to none”.

The court while rejecting appeal pleas remarked that “these appeals were extremely disappointing and we can not accept them”.