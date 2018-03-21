ISLAMABAD - Accountability Court Islamabad has rejected the plea of National Bank of Pakistan President Saeed Ahmad, a co-accused with former finance minister Ishaq Dar, against filing of supplementary reference in assets beyond means case, and fixed March 27 to formally indict him along with three other co-accused.

The counsel of Saeed Ahmad after the hearing said that they would challenge the decision of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court in the Islamabad High Court on receiving the detailed judgement on the matter.

The NAB had filed a supplementary reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar implicating another four persons, including the NBP president as co-accused in the case, while another 10 prosecution witnesses were added to the list.

The court had reserved judgement on the plea taken by Saeed Ahmad against filing of supplementary reference against Ishaq Dar on March 13, after hearing arguments from both sides.

Saeed Ahmad’s counsel giving arguments before the court said that the case against his client could not be established and the confessional statement of Ishaq Dar in the Hudaibiya Papers Mills case was turned down by the apex court.

The counsel said that his client was falsely implicated in the case, and prayed to the court to drop the supplementary reference.

The NAB prosecutor giving counter arguments said that in a planned fashion the accused had allegedly transferred millions of rupees out of the country and using fake signatures opened several accounts.

Later, these fake accounts were used to launder money.

The prosecutor further said that Saeed Ahmad’s foreign currency account remained in operation from 1997 to 2007, and during this period massive transactions had been made through this account.