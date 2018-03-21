Rawalpindi - Anti-Corruption Establishment Rawalpindi Region has booked a police officer for demanding Rs20,000 as bribe from a citizen for filing a case against two armed men involved in hurling threats at the plaintiff. However, no arrests have been made. According to details, a man namely Muhammad Khurshid, resident of Gulshan-e-Shafi, Dheri Hassanabad, lodged a complaint with ACE Rawalpindi Region stating he was standing along the road at Jarahi when two armed men riding on a motorcycle intercepted him and threatened him to refrain from pursuing a land dispute case in court or else they would kill him. He stated that he reported the incident to a police officer at PS Saddar Bairooni and sought registration of the case against the accused but SI Khalil Bhatti demanded Rs 20,000 bribe for registration of the case. He asked ACE to register a case against the police officer and to arrest him. ACE Rawalpindi Region has begun an investigation after lodging a case against the SI.