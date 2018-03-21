GUJRANWALA-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan will visit Gujranwala here on Wednesday as local leaders and workers have completed arrangements to welcome their leader. According to party sources, MNA Mian Tariq will present a gold crown worth Rs2 million to Imran Khan on his arrival in Gujranwala. According to schedule of the visit, Imran Khan will reach Kamoke through helicopter from where he will visit at different membership campus set up on the way from Kamoke to Wazirabad while the PTI chairman will also address a public gathering at Ladhewala Warraich arranged by MNA Mian Tariq Mehmood.

FIA NICKS THREE

FIA Team arrested three accused and sealed a travel agency during a raid conducted in Phalia. Deputy Director Mufakhir Adeel informed that FIA team also recovered 27 passports from the accused persons. He said that the accused identified as Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Shahab and Muhammad Adnan, had set up a racket and had been involved in sending people European countries through unfair means. He said the FIA team has sealed the travel agency while raids are being carried out to arrest the other accused involved in the business.

Egg or shoe hurling incident feared

GUJRANWALA - Egg and tomato throwing or shoe hurling incident by PML-N workers is feared on PTI Imran Khan during his visit to Gujranwala here on Wednesday (today). According to political sources, there is a chance of any mishap to occur during the visit of PTI chairman. They pointed out that PML-N workers have been witnessed planning disturbance during the Imran's visit by throwing eggs or tomatoes and shoes. Sources informed that on Tuesday, dozens of PML-N workers gathered on Nowshera Road and they not only threw eggs, tomatoes and shoes on the effigy of the PTI chief but they also said that today's show is only a practice session while they have a sufficient stock of eggs, tomatoes and shoes to throw on Imran during his visit to the city.