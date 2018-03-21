SIALKOT-Ambassador of Brazil in Pakistan Claudio Raja Gabaglia Lins visited several leading industrial units during the last day of his three-day visit to Sialkot.

Flanked by senior officials of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the Brazilian ambassador showed keen interest in the manufacturing and production processes of sports goods and surgical instruments here.

He highly hailed the craftsmanship of Sialkot based artisans, saying that he was much impressed to witness the world-class craftsmanship of the Sialkot based artisans. He said that the Sialkot exporters had potential enough to explore and capture the international trade markets of Brazil by exporting their traditional and non-traditional export products.

The Brazilian envoy also showed keen interest in the import of the Pakistan-made goods and surgical instruments from Pakistan instead of purchasing the same products from other countries on very higher prices to boost mutual trade and develop the face-to-face contacts between the businessmen of Pakistan and Brazil.

Meanwhile, Gilgit-Baltistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Nasir Hussain stressed a need for collective efforts to promote trade ties between Sialkot and Gilgit-Baltistan. He was addressing the Sialkot exporters during his visit to Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI). Nasir highly lauded the export culture of Sialkot and its economic development on self-help basis.

He discussed the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters, and said that the time was ripe to establish strong business-to-business contacts between the businessmen of Sialkot and Gilgit-Baltistan. On the occasion, SCCI officials gave a briefing to him about the development projects undertaken by Sialkot exporters on self-help basis under the direct supervision of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

DEN RAIDED

Police raided a den near Paani Wali Tanki locality and arrested red handed three accused while gambling on Pakistan Super League (PSL) cricket matches. The police also recovered Rs50,000 as stake money, mobile phones, LCDs and other electronic gadgets. The police sent Zeeshan Ameen, Hassan Asghar and Shafiq Sheikh behind bars after registering a case.